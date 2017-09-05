Smart Bets: Asheville Printmakers present GRAIN

What does the word “grain” mean to you? Presented with that question, members of Asheville Printmakers responded with works that explore the word’s many definitions and forms. Interpretations range from grain’s presence in wood and paper, as a food and plant as well as a concept and texture. The artists’ creations — all of which measure 12 inches by 12 inches — showcase a variety of print processes and will be on display at the Asheville BookWorks Gallery. Most will be available for purchase beginning at the opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The “GRAIN” exhibition runs through Wednesday, Nov. 1. ashevillebookworks.com. “Rye on Sandpaper” by Carol Lawrence.
