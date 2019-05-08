Smart Bets: Asheville Symphony

For its 2018-19 season finale on Saturday, May 11, the Asheville Symphony plans to go out in memorable style. The program begins on the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium stage at 8 p.m. with Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2, a piece inspired by the titular Cuban dance style, followed by a guest appearance from violinist Simone Porter for Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3. Last on the program is Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” which will unite the talents of almost 100 musicians. The substantial number of players required to properly pull off the legendary piece makes its performance a rare one on the local scene and one that will showcase the skills of music director Darko Butorac and his baton. $24-69. ashevillesymphony.org. Photo of Porter by Emma Bella Holley