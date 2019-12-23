Smart Bets: Ashley Heath

Asheville-based singer-songwriter Ashley Heath’s 2019 has included such high points as a rocking full-band performance on Merlefest’s opening night and community-building through her residency at Archetype Brewing’s Sunday blues gatherings. Through it all, she’s been laying the groundwork for the next Ashley Heath & Her Heathens album and will debut those new songs in acoustic form on Friday, Dec. 27, at The Grey Eagle. Attendees at the seated show not only get a first listen of the tunes before being reworked into full-band versions in the studio, but showgoers will also directly fund the project with their ticket purchase. The evening begins at 8 p.m. Each $30 ticket includes a vinyl copy of Ashley Heath & Her Heathens’ most recent album, Where Hope Never Dies. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Stephan Pruitt Photography
