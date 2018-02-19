Smart Bets: Aubrey Logan

A Seattle native currently based in Los Angeles, Aubrey Logan is well-versed in jazz standards but unafraid to play around with genre conventions. Blending classically trained vocals honed at Berklee College of Music with trombone prowess and a confident stage presence, she offers up sharp, original songs alongside covers that take familiar tunes to unexpected places. Her smile-inducing interpretation of MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” complete with a scat solo, and a 1940s rework of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” have caught the ears of Pharrell Williams, Josh Groban and Dave Koz, all of whom she counts as past collaborators. Logan brings her eclectic talents to Isis Music Hall on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m. $15. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of Logan
