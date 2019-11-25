Smart Bets: Bannerman Folk Camp

Throughout the year, celebrations and remembrances have taken place to honor the 50th anniversaries of such cultural touchstones as the Apollo 11 moon landing and Woodstock. Now it’s Bannerman Folk Camp’s turn. The annual Thanksgiving tradition was started by Evelyn and Glenn Bannerman, pictured, and their children Craig, Ren, Beth and Lee Ann in 1969 as a folk dance camp focused on intergenerational programming. Offerings include international dance, contra dance, big circle dance, live music, jam sessions, cooking, folk arts and crafts, shape note singing, hiking, storytelling, games and plenty of food. The latest long holiday weekend takes place Thursday, Nov. 28, to Sunday, Dec. 1, at Blue Ridge Assembly in Black Mountain. Participation options range from day passes to on-site lodging with access to the entire weekend of activities. bannermanfolkcamp.com. Photo courtesy of Bannerman Folk Camp