Smart Bets: Beat Life

From its early days as the Asheville Beat Tape Collective to its current iteration as Beat Life, the unified efforts of local experimental hip-hop artists to showcase some of the top beatmakers in the Southeast has brought a wealth of musical talent to town. The latest live event features Austin, Texas-based soul singer Mobley, up-and-coming Durham rapper Professor Toon — who’s shared stages with GZA, Big KRIT and Danny Brown — and Asheville DJ/turntablist Vietnam Jerry. Also on the bill, and making his debut in his new hometown, is Detroit transplant and revered experimental producer Raj Mahal. The show takes place at Asheville Music Hall on Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 p.m. Suggested $5 cash donation at the door. ashevillemusichall.com. Photos of Mobley and Professor Toon courtesy of Beat Life