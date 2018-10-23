Smart Bets: Beaverdam Studio Tour

The Beaverdam Studio Tour returns for its second year with, appropriately enough, two days of self-guided tours of North Asheville artists’ studios. The showcase features 30 artists — 11 new to the 2018 event — who live and work in the Beaverdam Valley, located just off Merrimon Avenue. Offerings include Susan Sinya’s pastel and oil paintings, and flowers made from vintage glass; luxe hand-woven clothing by Barbara Hume; hand-dyed and felted scarves from Judy Levine; and sculptural ceramics, containers and utilitarian ware crafted by Robert Milnes. The tour map and brochure are available online. Participating studios will be open Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 28, noon-5 p.m. Free to attend. beaverdamstudiotour.com. Painting by Ann Bonnyman