Smart Bets: Beaverdam Studio Tour

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Individual art studios and tours that provide peeks at multiple creative spaces are common throughout Western North Carolina, but, until now, North Asheville hasn’t been among the places open for public viewing. Enter the Beaverdam Studio Tour, which highlights 24 artists living and working in the titular road off Merrimon Avenue. On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 29, from noon to 5 p.m., the community is invited to take a self-guided tour of the spots where watercolorists, ceramicists, painters, jewelers, sculptors, and glass and textile artists hone their crafts. Participating artists include sculptor Robert Winkler, handblown glass artist Terri Sigler and painter/sculptor Gwen Bigham. Free to attend. beaverdamstudiotour.com. Photo of ceramic work by Robert Milnes, courtesy of the artist