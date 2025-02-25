Smart Bets: Big World, Small Delights with Ross Gay

Poet and essayist Ross Gay has that joy, joy, joy, joy down in his heart. And on Thursday, Feb. 27, he will share his thoughts on joy and his exploration of willful gladness during Ross Gay: Big World, Small Delights, an event in the Asheville High/SILSA High School auditorium presented by Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café and the Asheville City Schools Foundation (ACSF). Gay is the author of four volumes of poetry and three collections of essays and is a 2015 recipient of a National Book Critics Circle Award. Student winners of ACSF’s spoken word contest will perform before the author takes the stage for a 40-minute reading and discussion followed by a 20-minute Q&A session. The program runs 7-8:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 each, available in advance and at the door. Tickets that include reserved seating, a 5:30-6:30 p.m. pre-event reception with refreshments, a copy of The Book of Delights, and a book-signing opportunity with the author are $100 each, available in advance only. Proceeds benefit the ACSF. avl.mx/wordcapn

