Smart Bets: Black Mountain

Despite being peppered with questions about various ties to their non-namesake Buncombe County town each time they tour through the area, the members of LA-based rock band Black Mountain persevere and seem to enjoy playing Asheville on a regular basis. Their latest circuit is in support of new album Destroyer, named in honor of the discontinued, single-run 1985 Dodge muscle car and filled with songs that capture the exhilaration and terror that frontman Stephen McBean felt after getting his long-delayed driver’s license. The quintet heads to The Grey Eagle — which, appropriately enough, originated in Black Mountain — on Saturday, Nov. 23. Eclectic rocker Ryley Walker, typically a headliner himself, gets things going at 9 p.m. $17 advance/$20 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Olivia Jaffe