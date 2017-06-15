Smart bets: Bokanté

In Creole, the word “bokanté” translates to “exchange.” A fluid sharing of cultures and ideas is the impetus behind the new band Bokanté, which is made up of eight experienced musicians from four continents (including members of Snarky Puppy and regular collaborators of Sting and Yo-Yo Ma). The group’s debut album, Strange Circles, was preceded by the single “Jou Ké Ouvè,” a foot-stomping and ranging rock anthem with soulful Creole lyrics. “Joue Ké Ouvè” explores the group’s signature themes of social awareness with mindful lines like “if we keep loving one another, tomorrow will shine,” a testament to the other songs on the album, out this month. Bokanté will stop at New Mountain, as part of its international tour, on Tuesday, June 20, at 8 p.m. $28/$33. newmountainavl.com. Photo courtesy of Bokanté
