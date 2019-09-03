Smart Bets: Boogarins

Four months after opening for Tame Impala at U.S. Cellular Center, Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar returns to Asheville for a Sunday, Sept. 8, show at The Grey Eagle. While his name is likely to draw a healthy crowd of concertgoers who’ve witnessed or heard enthusiastic reports of Moctar’s previous local shows, opening act Boogarins is similarly worthy of a generous turnout. Noted for its high-energy live performances, the Brazilian psych-rock quartet has honed its studio sound over its past two albums — including this year’s release, Sombrou Dúvida — all without losing an onstage edge that’s been known to inspire the occasional crowdsurfing. Whether such activity will occur in the noted listening room remains to be seen. $17 advance/$20 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Pedro Margherit
