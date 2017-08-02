Smart bets: Bradley Carter

Which Bradley Carter do you prefer: the rock power trio version or the acoustic one-man show? On Sundays in August, both options will be available during the Asheville musician’s residency at Catawba Brewing Co.’s South Slope Tasting Room & Brewery. On Aug. 6 and 27, Carter sings lead and plays guitar with his rock band Max Gross Weight, tackling a mix of covers and originals alongside Dakota Waddell (bass) and Cody Britton (drums). For Aug. 13 and 20, it’ll be Carter all by his lonesome, moving between guitar, banjo and fiddle, as well as what he says is his “best John Hartford impression by dancing rhythm on an amplified piece of plywood.” Each show starts at 6 p.m. Free. catawbabrewing.com. Photo courtesy of Max Gross Weight