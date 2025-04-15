Smart Bets: Breast Cancer Journeys — Women’s Stories

In honor of National Cancer Control Month, 17 area women who have had breast cancer, or are related to someone who has, are sharing their stories in an exhibit.

Breast Cancer Journeys: Women’s Stories opened April 4 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ’s gallery in downtown Asheville.

“It has been a wonderful experience working with all of these women and listening to their stories,” says event organizer Suzanne Ziglar in a press release. “It has been especially gratifying to hear them say that the experience enabled them to have conversations that they had not had before.”

The art installation features torsos that the women have collaged, alongside their stories from diagnosis to the present. The works will be displayed in the gallery through Wednesday, April 30. Free to attend. avl.mx/ep8