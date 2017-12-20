Smart bets: Brendan Gay

Posted on by Alli Marshall
“There’s a couple of benefits,” Chicago-based comedian Brendan Gay says of his last name. “When I get pulled over by the cops, they just look at my license and laugh and completely forget that I’m black.” His comedy is friendly; simultaneously self-effacing and charming. “Whether it’s his keen perspective on minority culture or growing up as a millennial bro, he’ll make you laugh,” promises his bio. Gay produces and hosts the podcast “Brendan Being Brendan,” in which he interviews “comedians, entrepreneurs and crazy people” and, in 2017, embarked on a 52 x 52 comedy tour, traveling to 52 cities in 52 weeks to perform stand-up. That tour culminates in Asheville at The Southern Kitchen and Bar on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 9 p.m. Petey Smith McDowell hosts and Kelly Morgan opens. $5 advance/$7 at the door. avl.mx/4gs. Photo courtesy of Gay

