Smart Bets: Brown Bag Songwriting Competition

For the past 10 Wednesdays, local musicians have placed a $3 entry fee into a paper bag, taken it to the One Stop stage and each performed an original song. The winners from each of these showcases will now gather upstairs in Asheville Music Hall and compete to be the overall champion of the 11th annual Brown Bag Songwriting Competition. Series host Debrissa McKinney and a panel of renowned judges will award first-, second- and third-place prizes — among them cash and recording time at Echo Mountain — while the audience will dub one artist the People’s Choice recipient. Past winners include such area notables as Woody Wood and Chelsea La Bate (Ten Cent Poetry). The finals take place Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. $10. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo of McKinney by Cindy Kunst