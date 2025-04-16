Smart Bets: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

After years of operating at the north end of Lexington Avenue, Downtown After 5 has a new home: Pack Square Park.
The Asheville Downtown Association’s annual outdoor concert series will hold just three performances this year in its new, more spacious environment, while maintaining the high level of artist curation that attendees have come to expect.
Continuing that tradition, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast will open the season on Friday, April 18. The longtime Asheville-based roots rockers are known for their captivating live shows, featuring Krisko’s powerhouse vocals and guitarist Aaron Austin‘s smooth solos.
Fellow locals The Dirty French Broads will warm up the stage starting at 5 p.m. with their self-described “rowdy grass” music.
New this year is a dedicated kids zone and a $90 Patron Pass that grants a seat in the exclusive preferred access area for all three events of the season, as well as one drink token per event. Otherwise, admission is free. avl.mx/ep6
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.