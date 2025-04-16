Smart Bets: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

After years of operating at the north end of Lexington Avenue, Downtown After 5 has a new home: Pack Square Park.

The Asheville Downtown Association’s annual outdoor concert series will hold just three performances this year in its new, more spacious environment, while maintaining the high level of artist curation that attendees have come to expect.

Continuing that tradition, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast will open the season on Friday, April 18. The longtime Asheville-based roots rockers are known for their captivating live shows, featuring Krisko’s powerhouse vocals and guitarist Aaron Austin‘s smooth solos.

Fellow locals The Dirty French Broads will warm up the stage starting at 5 p.m. with their self-described “rowdy grass” music.

New this year is a dedicated kids zone and a $90 Patron Pass that grants a seat in the exclusive preferred access area for all three events of the season, as well as one drink token per event. Otherwise, admission is free. avl.mx/ep6