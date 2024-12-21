Smart Bets: Cat Clyde benefit album

Last July, Canadian indie-folk artist Cat Clyde performed sold-out shows at Rare Bird Farm, a 98-acre property and event space in the mountains 19 miles west of Asheville. Live at Rare Bird Farm: A Benefit Album for Western North Carolina captures that magical weekend on vinyl. The record, launched Dec. 6 and pressed at Citizen Vinyl in Asheville, features solo performances of songs from her full-length albums Down Rounder and Hunters Trance, an a cappella cover of Vera Hall ’s “Been Drinking” and brand-new tune “Where Is My Love.” Moved by reports of destruction caused by Tropical Storm Helene, Clyde is donating 100% of the proceeds from both vinyl and digital Bandcamp album sales to Bounty & Soul, a Black Mountain-based nonprofit that has been providing food and supplies to areas hard hit by the disaster. avl.mx/ed4 Photo of Cat Clyde by Nate Jesse

