Smart Bets: Caverns of Gold

Featuring artists from R.E.M. to Underhill Rose to the Dirty French Broads, the 279-track compilation Caverns of Gold , organized by Asheville musicians Chad Nance , Alex Deutsch , Jason Bugg , Kelly Minnis and Joe Hooten , is — true to its name — a goldmine of work by performers with connections to Western North Carolina. The fact that it was created to raise money for and awareness about WNC’s recovery from Tropical Storm Helene makes it even more of a treasure. Among the collection’s many gems, its R.E.M. song, “Feeling Gravity’s Pull,” is a previously unreleased live performance from the band’s 1989 Green World tour secured through Hooten’s collaboration with R.E.M.’s longtime manager Bertis Downs . The Leftover Salmon track, “Fire and Brimstone,” is a cover of a Link Wray tune recorded live at Asheville’s Salvage Station, now destroyed by flooding. Paired with money raised from the album’s Nov. 2 release concert at Sly Grog Lounge, the initiative has so far raised close to $15,000 for local nonprofit BeLoved Asheville, which has been on the front lines of storm relief efforts. Caverns of Gold is available for unlimited streaming and download with donations starting at $10. avl.mx/ea3 . Photos of Nance, Deutsch, Bugg, Minnis and Hooten courtesy of the musicians

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.