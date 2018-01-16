Smart Bets: Chanel Ali

Chanel Ali found her voice in the Philadelphia comedy scene, then moved to New York City for a new kind of challenge. Explaining her rationale for the change during an April 2017 set at Brooklyn’s Secret Loft, she recalls thinking, “Stand-up comedy is hard. You know what I should try? Poverty.” Peppering her performances with observational humor on life as a minority, struggling to remain polite in the entertainment industry and growing up in the roughness of North Philly, she’s earned spots at the highly respected Carolines on Broadway and has become a regular at the New York Comedy Club. Ali hits the road to play The Southern Kitchen & Bar on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. Petey Smith McDowell serves as the evening’s host, and the event also features Asheville stand-ups Sofia Sanchez and Tom Peters. $7 advance/$10 day of show. southernkitchenandbar.com. Photo courtesy of Ali