Smart Bets: Charles Latham

A self-professed troubadour and purveyor of anti-folk music, Charles Latham left the North Carolina Triangle in the mid-2000s for stints in Philadelphia, Nashville, Memphis and the U.K. Situated in Durham since late 2014, he’s doubled down on the local scene and recruited a wealth of area talent for his 2017 album, Little Me Time. On his current tour, Latham will be accompanied by his backing ensemble, known as the Borrowed Band. Among its members is pedal steel player Gordon Hartin, whose credits include Shooter Jennings’ touring band. The group makes its Asheville debut at the Burger Bar on Saturday, June 9, at 8:30 p.m. Local Americana singer-songwriter Gracie Lane opens. $3-5 suggested donation. facebook.com/burgerbar.asheville. Photo courtesy of Latham