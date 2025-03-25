Smart Bets: Chords for Callum

Area music fans know flatpicking guitarist Jon Stickley and his eponymous trio. And after the Chords for Callum benefit concert on Sunday, March 30, they’ll be familiar with his 4-year-old son, Callum, who was diagnosed with STXBP1 — a rare neurological disorder affecting movement, coordination and communication that causes epilepsy and developmental delay — shortly before his second birthday.

The event, which will raise funds to pay for the young Stickley’s intensive physical occupational and speech therapy, features performances by his dad, as well as Lyndsay Pruett, Sam Grisman, Josh Phillips, Matt Smith, Taylor Martin and more. Additional funds will be raised through an online silent auction composed of items donated by Billy Strings, Steep Canyon Rangers, Greensky Bluegrass and other friends of the Stickleys.

“Everyone’s kindness and willingness to give means the world to our family,” says the Stickley family in a joint statement. “Every donation, every bid and every shared moment of support brings us closer to making a real difference in Callum’s life and what he can learn to do.”

The benefit doubles as the debut show at The Grey Eagle’s new Hatch Amphitheater. Tickets to the family-friendly event are $12.50 for children ages 6-17 and $44.70 for adults. Ages 5 and younger get in free. avl.mx/en0