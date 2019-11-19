Smart Bets: Chris Rattie & The New Rebels

Possibly lured by the lucrative marketing tie-ins of French Broad River Brewery’s 13 Rebels ESB, Pennsylvania power trio Chris Rattie & The New Rebels swing by the beer establishment’s revamped stage on Friday, Nov. 22. Wielding a mix of blues, country, folk and rock, the singer-songwriter frontman (guitar/lead vocal/drums), Jeff Downing (bass/vocals) and Nate Cutshall (guitar/harmonica/vocals) are fresh off a June recording session in Pittsburgh that yielded three solid singles: “Culture War Casualty,” “Storm Song” and “Chaos and Stardust.” Fortified by the experience, the self-described “working-class band” is currently on the road in an old, rusty 15-passenger van and primed to invigorate local concertgoers at 7 p.m. Free to attend. frenchbroadbrewery.com. Photo courtesy of the band
