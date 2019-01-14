Smart Bets: Church Girls

Mariel Beaumont, lead singer and guitarist for Church Girls, is upfront about what concertgoers can expect from the Philadelphia-based rock/punk quartet. “We play a little harder and faster now,” she says. “I scream a little bit more. We’ve also been enjoying the regularity of mosh pits at our shows these days.” Steering that energy are lyrics in which Beaumont admits her fault regarding the dissolution of the band’s original lineup and others where she navigates the tricky situations that arise from loved ones struggling with substance abuse. Such revelations are presented on Church Girls’ new EP, Cycles, slated for release a week after the band’s Friday, Jan. 18, gig at The Odditorium. A trio of Asheville acts — alt-rock quintet The Spiral, ambient/experimental group Shutterings and rock three-piece Tan Universe — will serve as openers, starting at 9 p.m. $6. ashevilleodditorium.com. Photo by Joseph Wright