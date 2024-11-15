Smart Bets: Cocktail Hour: The Show

New York City-based dance company Ballets with a Twist blends the talents of choreographer and artistic director Marilyn Klaus , Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and costume designer Catherine Zehr . Likewise, its signature production, Cocktail Hour: The Show , mixes tuxedos, tutus, jazz moves, acrobatics and more to celebrate Hollywood’s Golden Age through nine cocktail-themed dance vignettes. First staged in Manhattan in 2009, the show comes the the Tryon Fine Arts Center for single performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Through fast-paced music and pop-infused ballet moves, the production travels from sparkling big-city ballrooms to an evening on Manhattan’s Park Avenue to the American Wild West. The show is appropriate for all ages. Tickets cost $38-$48, $20-$25 for students. avl.mx/ea2 .

