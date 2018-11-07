Smart Bets: Concerts For Human Harmony

Continuing its celebrations of musical styles from an array of cultures, Diversity Productions presents not one, but two Concerts for Human Harmony in a single week. The first, Flowers of the Garden, takes place Saturday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at Ambrose West. On the bill are Kevin Spears (kalimba) and bands Les Amis, Stackhouse Fire, Sol Rhythms and Cosmic Intuition, featuring Bilal Sunni-Ali (saxophone) of Gil Scott-Heron’s Midnight Band. $12 advance/$15 day of show. ambrosewest.com. The second event, Buskers Plus+, is set for Monday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at The Mothlight, and features Asheville street musicians in the round. Such familiar faces as Bobby Sax and Ginnie Waite will take part, along with Santos Soul & The Solution and Sherri Lynn & The Mountain Friends Band. $10 advance/$12 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo of Bilal Sunni-Ali and Rah Amen by Jimmi EsSpirit