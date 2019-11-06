Smart Bets: Constance Lombardo and Vanessa Brantley-Newton

Fans of picture books have a big day ahead of them on Sunday, Nov. 10, when a pair of North Carolina illustrators unveil and discuss their latest works at Malaprop’s. Asheville-based author Constance Lombardo will be on hand to launch her debut picture book, Everybody Says Meow (which she also wrote), a fable of inclusion in the animal world. She’ll share the occasion with veteran Charlotte-based illustrator Vanessa Brantley-Newton and her books The King of Kindergarten (by Derrick Barnes, about a boy’s first day of school) and Mama’s Work Shoes (with an accompanying story from Caron Levis that chronicles a toddler’s adjustment to her mother’s return to the office). The event begins at 11 a.m. Free to attend. malaprops.com. Photo of Lombardo, left, by Chris Chromey. Photo of Brantley-Newton courtesy of the artist
