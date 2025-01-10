Whatever genre of music is on your personal playlist, Coverfest IV is bound to strike a chord when 10 local bands take the stage at The Grey Eagle on Sunday, Jan. 19, to raise the roof and raise funds for Asheville Middle School’s annual eighth-grade capstone trip to Washington, D.C. Why, Why?, Double Love & the Trouble, Santiago y Los Gatos, Eleanor Underhill & Friends, The Moon and You, Moon Water, Fancy and the Gentlemen, John Kirby Jr. & the New Seniors, Paul Edelman (of Jangling Sparrows) and PINKEYE will perform minisets, covering some of their favorite tunes. An accompanying online silent auction kicked off Jan. 6 and closes Monday, Jan. 20, featuring a multitude of music-related items, including swag and signed memorabilia from national acts R.E.M., They Might Be Giants and Old Crow Medicine Show. Concert organizer and PINKEYE member Joe Hooten — a teacher at Asheville Middle School by day — says proceeds from the show and auction help about 40% of the school’s 200 eighth-graders with the cost of the four-day spring trip. “This event is a fun way for our community to come together and give our students an unforgettable experience that will help shape their education and memories for years to come,” he says. Doors open for the all-ages show at 4 p.m., performances start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $19.95. The Grey Eagle Taqueria will be open serving food and drinks. Donate and bid on auction items at avl.mx/een. For tickets, visit avl.mx/eeo. Photo of PINKEYE by Heather Askew Photography
Smart Bets: Coverfest IV
