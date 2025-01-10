Smart Bets: Coverfest IV

Whatever genre of music is on your personal playlist, Coverfest IV is bound to strike a chord when 10 local bands take the stage at The Grey Eagle on Sunday, Jan. 19, to raise the roof and raise funds for Asheville Middle School’s annual eighth-grade capstone trip to Washington, D.C. Why, Why?, Double Love & the Trouble, Santiago y Los Gatos, Eleanor Underhill & Friends, The Moon and You, Moon Water, Fancy and the Gentlemen, John Kirby Jr. & the New Seniors, Paul Edelman (of Jangling Sparrows) and PINKEYE will perform minisets, covering some of their favorite tunes. An accompanying online silent auction kicked off Jan. 6 and closes Monday, Jan. 20, featuring a multitude of music-related items, including swag and signed memorabilia from national acts R.E.M., They Might Be Giants and Old Crow Medicine Show. Concert organizer and PINKEYE member Joe Hooten — a teacher at Asheville Middle School by day — says proceeds from the show and auction help about 40% of the school’s 200 eighth-graders with the cost of the four-day spring trip. “This event is a fun way for our community to come together and give our students an unforgettable experience that will help shape their education and memories for years to come,” he says. Doors open for the all-ages show at 4 p.m., performances start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $19.95. The Grey Eagle Taqueria will be open serving food and drinks. Donate and bid on auction items at avl.mx/een . For tickets, visit avl.mx/eeo . Photo of PINKEYE by Heather Askew Photography

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.