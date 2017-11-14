Smart Bets: Craft in Toyland

With the holiday season coming up fast and the latest batch of high-tech gadgets and gizmos ready to land in family homes, Grovewood Gallery offers a glimpse back at a simpler era. The Craft in Toyland group exhibition features handcrafted toys and games by 10 artists from across the U.S., among them local makers Paul Frehe, Greg Krolick, Sarah Owen and Alicia Williams. These creations will be available for purchase and will be accompanied by antique works made by Tryon Toy Makers & Wood Carvers, on loan (and not for sale) from the personal collection of Rick Dunn. Considered the country’s highest-quality toys at that time, the company’s surviving items are now highly coveted collectors’ items. The show opens Saturday, Nov. 18, with a 2-5 p.m. reception, and remains on view through Dec. 31. Free. grovewood.com. Image of push toys courtesy of Wolfum
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.