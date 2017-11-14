Smart Bets: Craft in Toyland

With the holiday season coming up fast and the latest batch of high-tech gadgets and gizmos ready to land in family homes, Grovewood Gallery offers a glimpse back at a simpler era. The Craft in Toyland group exhibition features handcrafted toys and games by 10 artists from across the U.S., among them local makers Paul Frehe, Greg Krolick, Sarah Owen and Alicia Williams. These creations will be available for purchase and will be accompanied by antique works made by Tryon Toy Makers & Wood Carvers, on loan (and not for sale) from the personal collection of Rick Dunn. Considered the country’s highest-quality toys at that time, the company’s surviving items are now highly coveted collectors’ items. The show opens Saturday, Nov. 18, with a 2-5 p.m. reception, and remains on view through Dec. 31. Free. grovewood.com. Image of push toys courtesy of Wolfum