Smart Bets: Cyber Punk

Billed as Asheville’s original digital art gallery and immersive performance venue, Third Room debuted its latest exhibition, Cyber Punk, on March 15. The showcase of futuristic, dystopian and technology-driven art will remain on display through mid-May.

The exhibition features work by artists from Asheville and around the world, including Glass Crane, Papa Bear, Arkitekt, Daniel Liang, lazizcy, Picklefig, Piotr, Pratham and Sarper Baran.

“In 2025, as society grapples with the rise of AI, digital surveillance and the blending of human identity with technology, cyber punk feels more relevant than ever,” says Third Room’s art director, Whitney Wolf, in a press release. “This exhibition challenges viewers to examine the intersection of technology and humanity in an era where the lines between reality and virtual experience continue to blur.”

Gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission is free. avl.mx/emc