Smart Bets: David Troy Francis

Pianist and composer David Troy Francis has had a prolific seven years as an Asheville resident. He’s played numerous local concerts and served as choral director of the Absolutely Amazing Deerfield Chorus. He’s seen BARK! The Musical — for which he wrote the music — staged by Asheville Community Theatre. His Modern American Music nonprofit project produced the contemporary opera Dead Man Walking at UNC Asheville and Western Carolina University and Passion of the Little Match Girl at N.C. Stage. Francis and his husband are moving to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in September, making his I’ll Remember April concert, on Brevard First United Methodist Church’s new 7-foot Steinway piano, his last local performance. The concert takes place Sunday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m. Free. brevardfumc.org. Photo courtesy of Francis