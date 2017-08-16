Smart Bets: David Troy Francis

Pianist and composer David Troy Francis has had a prolific seven years as an Asheville resident. He’s played numerous local concerts and served as choral director of the Absolutely Amazing Deerfield Chorus. He’s seen BARK! The Musical — for which he wrote the music — staged by Asheville Community Theatre. His Modern American Music nonprofit project produced the contemporary opera Dead Man Walking at UNC Asheville and Western Carolina University and Passion of the Little Match Girl at N.C. Stage. Francis and his husband are moving to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in September, making his I’ll Remember April concert, on Brevard First United Methodist Church’s new 7-foot Steinway piano, his last local performance. The concert takes place Sunday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m. Free. brevardfumc.org. Photo courtesy of Francis
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.