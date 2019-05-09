Smart Bets: David Wilcox

Described by its host as a “spontaneous bliss portal,” Asheville-based singer-songwriter David Wilcox’s Wilcox Weekend returns to the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville for its ninth iteration Thursday to Sunday, May 9-12. There, the winner of the grand prize at the 2018 USA Songwriting Competition, plus the Best Folk Song award, will perform tunes from his illustrious career, including some from his most recent album, The View From the Edge. Guest artists at the gathering include Grammy-nominated artist Beth Nielsen Chapman and Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Jean Rohe. Once the festivities conclude, the three musicians will head to White Horse Black Mountain on May 12 for a 7:30 p.m. concert. $22 advance/$25 day of show. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photo courtesy of Wilcox