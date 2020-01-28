Smart Bets: Daze Inn II

For his inaugural Daze Inn project in 2018, Asheville-based artist Jeff Kinzel went to a thrift store, purchased more than 30 copies of the same framed hotel-art print and gave them to fellow local artists. The challenge? Transform the intentionally inoffensive image, the likes of which are found on hotel walls across the U.S., into something exciting and with a point of view — however each artist saw fit. Now, Kinzel has recruited a new batch of participants for the series’ second installment, with Cyrus Glance, Julyan Davis, Mark E. Flowers and others putting creative spins on the bland backdrop. There will be an opening reception for Daze Inn II on Friday, Jan. 31, 6-8 p.m., at Wedge Brewing Co.’s Foundation location. The exhibition will be up through Sunday, Feb. 23. Free to attend. wedgebrewing.com. Image courtesy of Kinzel