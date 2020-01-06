Smart Bets: Dead of Winter

Founded by and for Asheville artists in October 2019, the Art Garden gallery, studio space and community center has striven to “lift up emerging artists and spotlight the innovative, passionate and dedicated creators” in the local community. Located in the River Arts District, the resource’s next endeavor is Dead of Winter, described by coordinators as a “Dark Art show,” featuring a quartet of artists who are “gifted in the macabre.” The selected creators are ink illustrator JERM; acrylic painter Zach Briggs; mixed-media artist Crain Jackson; graphite-on-wood artist Carolina Lebar; and mixed media sculptor Edwin Salas. The show’s opening reception takes place Saturday, Jan. 11, 5-8 p.m., and includes local author (and Xpress film critic) Ali McGhee reading an original spooky short story at 6:30 p.m. Dead of Winter will be on display through Monday, Feb. 3. Free to attend. artgardenavl.com. Image by Briggs
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.