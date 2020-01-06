Smart Bets: Dead of Winter

Founded by and for Asheville artists in October 2019, the Art Garden gallery, studio space and community center has striven to “lift up emerging artists and spotlight the innovative, passionate and dedicated creators” in the local community. Located in the River Arts District, the resource’s next endeavor is Dead of Winter, described by coordinators as a “Dark Art show,” featuring a quartet of artists who are “gifted in the macabre.” The selected creators are ink illustrator JERM; acrylic painter Zach Briggs; mixed-media artist Crain Jackson; graphite-on-wood artist Carolina Lebar; and mixed media sculptor Edwin Salas. The show’s opening reception takes place Saturday, Jan. 11, 5-8 p.m., and includes local author (and Xpress film critic) Ali McGhee reading an original spooky short story at 6:30 p.m. Dead of Winter will be on display through Monday, Feb. 3. Free to attend. artgardenavl.com. Image by Briggs