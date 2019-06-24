Smart Bets: Death by Sparkle

Designed to give writers an opportunity to develop their craft and create highly theatrical and imaginative works, The Magnetic Theatre’s New Play Development Program pairs playwrights with dramaturges and culminates in a staged public reading with the opportunity for audience feedback. The first selection in the 2019 edition is local writer and performer Barbie Angell’s Death by Sparkle (…Or What Happens When You Drink Window Cleaner), which debuts Thursday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. According to the event description, the fictional autobiography details Angell’s journey “from harrowing beginnings to accomplished writer, and how expression isn’t just an outlet — it’s a means of survival.” The performance also features Jeremy Carter, Kelly Shanafelt and Darren Marshall with direction and dramaturgy by Katie Jones. $13. themagnetictheatre.org. Photo by Tempus Fugit Design