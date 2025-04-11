Smart Bets: Death Comes to Play

A natural disaster may delay local theater, but it’s powerless to stop it.

Case in point: Death Comes to Play, the first new theatrical work in seven years from The Sublime Theater producing artistic director Steven Samuels, was slated to debut on Oct. 3 at downtown’s BeBe Theatre. Tropical Storm Helene had other ideas for this comedy about a 75th birthday party that takes place on (appropriately enough) a dark, stormy night.

But with a little encouragement from his friends, Samuels resuscitated the production. “This one — rooted in but very different from an old play and movie called Death Takes a Holiday — came together faster than seemed possible,” Samuels says in a press release. “And then that speed was mocked by the storm-enforced delay. I worried briefly, after, that a play with ‘Death’ in the title, however comic, just might not sit right with Asheville audiences quite yet. But the cast and crew convinced me that a play that’s this much fun is just what we all need most.”

The show runs Thursdays-Saturdays, April 17-May 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. avl.mx/eon