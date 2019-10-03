Smart Bets: Delicious

Through its dextrous exploration of heavy metal, noise and rock, Asheville-based instrumental trio Delicious has been afforded the opportunity to support and tour with artists as diverse as Sean Lennon, Mastadon, Butthole Surfers and Devo. A steady force in the Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee music scenes, the ensemble’s next area show takes place Wednesday, Oct. 9, at The Odditorium. The bill also includes fellow local act Night Beers, a hard rock duo that Delicious’ Josh Rosenstein calls “straight-up badasses,” and evening headliner Toke, a stoner/sludge band from Cape Fear, whose members describe themselves as “three dudes writing riffs.” Insert earplugs at 9 p.m. $10. ashevilleodditorium.com. Vintage 2002 photo of Delicious courtesy of the band
