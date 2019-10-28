Smart Bets: Dinner with Friends

The winner of the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Donald Margulies’ Dinner with Friends was adapted one year later into an HBO production, directed by Norman Jewison (In the Heat of the Night) and starring Dennis Quaid, Andie MacDowell, Greg Kinnear and Toni Collette. Now, the funny yet touching look at two married couples over the course of a few months heads to the Attic Salt Theatre Arts Space. The local production is directed by Jeff Catanese, who also plays soon-to-be-divorced Tom opposite Christy Montesdeoca as his wife, Beth. Rounding out the cast are the real-life couple Lara Hollaway and Matt Edwardsen as Karen and Gabe, food writers who seem to have constructed the perfect life. Dinner with Friends opens Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m., with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m., through Sunday, Nov. 10. $20. atticsalt.org. Photo by Rodney Smith/Tempus Fugit Design