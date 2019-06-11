Smart Bets: Dirty Logic

Steely Dan’s music is notoriously challenging to perform live, but the high bar of difficulty didn’t deter vocalist Jesse Barry from pitching drummer Patrick Armitage and saxophonist Jonathan Cole on organizing a tribute band. The idea quickly caught on and eventually looped in 10 additional Asheville-based musicians for the formation of Dirty Logic, which boasts three vocalists, four horns and a full rhythm section. Incorporating Steely Dan’s classic live arrangements with improvisation and reworkings, the band presents creative takes on tracks from Aja, Gaucho, The Royal Scam, Pretzel Logic, Can’t Buy a Thrill, Countdown to Ecstasy, Katy Lied and the FM soundtrack. With a pair of sold-out Asheville Music Hall shows already on its resumé, the gifted ensemble takes to the Ambrose West stage on Friday, June 14, at 8 p.m. $18 advance/$20 day of show. ambrosewest.com. Photo courtesy of the band