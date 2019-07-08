Smart Bets: DJ Audio

Asheville producer/musician DJ Audio continues to make impressive strides within the hip-hop and R&B landscape through smooth, danceable tracks. The latest fruit of his labor is the single “Take It All Off,” the music video for which receives a release party on Friday, July 12, at Room Nine. Lensed by Andrew Anderson, a five-time winner at Music Video Asheville, the video features DJ Audio in a high-stakes poker showdown with a tableful of players. Among them is a young woman portrayed by model Casey Fuhr, with whom he engages in a different sort of poker game after the other card sharps exit the room. The event gets underway at 10 p.m. and includes performances by the guest of honor and fellow local artist, DJ MoTo. Free admission for women. Regular cover charge for men. facebook.com/roomnineavl. Photo courtesy of DJ Audio