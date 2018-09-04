Smart Bets: DJ Honey

A lover of music, DJ Honey has been showcasing her artistic passions in the Asheville community for just shy of a year. Playing gigs ranging from benefits to birthday parties, her mission is to get people dancing by spinning old-school house, funk and hip-hop. She also owns and operates the online clothing store Different Wrld, a “lifestyle brand that is focused on reworking and curating collections of vintage apparel and accessories.” Through the brand, she additionally hosts fashion, art and music events “with the intention of encouraging inclusive community spaces, creator collaboration and personal empowerment.” Back on the musical side, DJ Honey performs at LaZoom Room 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and every Saturday through Sept. 22. Free. lazoomtours.com. Photo courtesy of the artist
