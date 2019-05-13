Smart Bets: Does Size Matter?

For Open Hearts Art Center’s newest show, participating painters and sculptors are exploring the concept of whether the size of a piece of art determines its aesthetic worth. In Does Size Matter?, the “supportive studio and gallery dedicated to representing and empowering adults with varied abilities” will feature a juxtaposition of large collaborative pieces, plus small, delicate works and various scales in between. The artists have been exploring size through alcohol ink studies, a range of paintbrushes and other creative means. There will be an opening reception for the show on Thursday, May 16, 5-7 p.m., at the Open Hearts gallery with complimentary refreshments and a raffle. Half of every purchase goes to the artist; half supports the program. The show will be up through July 31. openheartsartcenter.org. Photo courtesy of Open Hearts Art Center
