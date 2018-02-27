Smart Bets: Dogwood Tales

Hearing Dogwood Tales’ latest batch of songs, one might never guess that the band’s founders got their start in the pop-punk realm. Based in Harrisonburg, Va., friends and songwriters Kyle Grim and Ben Ryan moved away from those high-energy roots and toward the country duo tradition laid down by the likes of Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and Mandolin Orange. Touring in support of its late February album, Too Hard to Tell, the band brings its refined Southern sound to The Burger Bar on Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. Fellow Virginian and tour mate Saw Black and Asheville singer-songwriter Jon Dwyer open the night. $3-5 suggested donation. facebook.com/burgerbar.asheville. Photo courtesy of the band
