Smart Bets: Dom Flemons

Among the co-founders of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Rhiannon Giddens has gone on to become the most prominent household name. Taking less publicized routes, the African-American string band’s other initial members have also forged successful solo careers, including multi-instrumentalist Dom Flemons. Deft with banjo, guitar, harmonica, fife, bones, bass drum, snare drum, quills and singing, he combines old-time music with tales of how traditional songs have connected Southern people to their history for generations. As part of the Center for Cultural Preservation’s “Keeping the Fires Burning” series, Flemons visits Blue Ridge Community College’s Thomas Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. The benefit concert will support the production of the center’s new documentary film about the river heroes of Western North Carolina. $15. saveculture.org. Photo courtesy of Flemons