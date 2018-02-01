Smart Bets: Dorje Dolma

As a child in the 1980s, Dorje Dolma’s life in the Upper Dolpo region of Nepal was one defined by immense natural beauty and rugged survival. Near the country’s border with Tibet, she and her large family made do without the conveniences of running water, electricity and modern medicine. Dolma reflects on these experiences in her new memoir, Yak Girl: Growing Up in the Remote Dolpo Region of Nepal. The text centers on her first 10 years, which took her from her primitive village to the bustling city of Kathmandu and on to the United States, where she received lifesaving surgery and a new home. Dolma will read from her work at Malaprop’s on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. Free to attend. malaprops.com. Author photo courtesy of Dolma