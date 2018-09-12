Smart Bets: Drag Queen Story Hour

True to its name, Drag Queen Story Hour features a drag queen reading stories to children. The organization has chapters across the U.S. and has held events in libraries, schools, bookstores, museums, summer camps and other community spaces. Though all ages are welcome, organizers say each event “captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models.” Beauty Bar hosts a local edition on Sunday, Sept. 16, 3-5 p.m. Readings by Euphoria will be held around 3:30, 4 and 4:30 p.m. Spellbound Children’s Bookshop will set up a pop-up store at the salon and donate 10 percent of proceeds to One Library at a Time, an organization that establishes libraries in areas of the world without such institutions. Free to attend. ashevillebeautybar.com. Photo of Euphoria by Roxy Taylor