Smart Bets: Dungeon Family

In early January, Big Boi from OutKast announced that he’d purchased the Atlanta home where, in the gritty basement studio known as The Dungeon, he and Andre 3000 recorded their group’s first three albums. Also the creative hub for Goodie Mob and producers Organized Noize, the Lakewood Heights space turned out a series of Southern rap classics before operations were moved to Stankonia Studios in the late 1990s. Big Boi and other key members of the appropriately named Dungeon Family are taking their history on the road this spring. Guaranteed performers at Salvage Station on Saturday, April 27, are Big Boi, CeeLo Green and Goodie Mob, though others from a rotating cast of Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize and KP the Great could appear. A fellow ATLien, rapper King Za, kicks off the evening with an 8 o’clock opening set. $25. salvagestation.com. Photo of Sleepy Brown, left, and Big Boi by Merrick Ales