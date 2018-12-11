Smart Bets: Dyado

At the core of folk band Dyado are Louisa Stancioff and Matt Lohan, cousins who weren’t aware of each other’s existence until they crossed paths at a family gathering in Maine when both were around 20 years old. Formerly based in that state and South Carolina, the recent Asheville transplants released their debut LP, Dreamcountry, in June, an album the groups says “explores walking the line between youth and adulthood in a life on the road.” The collection was recorded on a farm in Winchester, Tenn., and at Lohan’s West Asheville studio, and features multiple members from Asheville’s now-disbanded Midnight Snack. Joined by Maddie Shuler (Kismet, Pink Mercury and Super Smash Mouth 64) on drums and Zack Kardon (Pink Mercury, Carly Taich and Southern Pine) on bass, Dyado plays a full-band homecoming show on Friday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m., at One World Brewing West. Free to attend. oneworldbrewing.com. Photo courtesy of the band