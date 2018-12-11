Smart Bets: Dyado

At the core of folk band Dyado are Louisa Stancioff and Matt Lohan, cousins who weren’t aware of each other’s existence until they crossed paths at a family gathering in Maine when both were around 20 years old. Formerly based in that state and South Carolina, the recent Asheville transplants released their debut LP, Dreamcountry, in June, an album the groups says “explores walking the line between youth and adulthood in a life on the road.” The collection was recorded on a farm in Winchester, Tenn., and at Lohan’s West Asheville studio, and features multiple members from Asheville’s now-disbanded Midnight Snack. Joined by Maddie Shuler (Kismet, Pink Mercury and Super Smash Mouth 64) on drums and Zack Kardon (Pink Mercury, Carly Taich and Southern Pine) on bass, Dyado plays a full-band homecoming show on Friday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m., at One World Brewing West. Free to attend. oneworldbrewing.com. Photo courtesy of the band
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.