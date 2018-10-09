Smart Bets: Festival of Heroes

The organizers of the popular Medieval Market and Viking Fight Night events aim to bring together the best of those retro gatherings with Festival of Heroes. On Saturday, Oct. 13, 4-11 p.m., the stage of the Hazel Robinson Amphitheater plays host to skilled fighting groups from throughout the region, including members of Valley of Ashes, the Barony of Hawkwood and Warriors of Ash. Additional entertainment comes in the form of interactive belly dancing from Banat Zenobia, while various musicians, artists, artisans, and food and beverage peddlers will also pepper the grounds. Consistent with previous events’ commitment to abolishing any type of hate, discrimination, and offensive behavior and imagery, Festival of Heroes is open to “all folk from all the lands, of all backgrounds and all persuasions.” Free to attend. facebook.com/CuriousFolkAVL. Photo by Donnie Rex
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.