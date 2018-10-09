Smart Bets: Festival of Heroes

The organizers of the popular Medieval Market and Viking Fight Night events aim to bring together the best of those retro gatherings with Festival of Heroes. On Saturday, Oct. 13, 4-11 p.m., the stage of the Hazel Robinson Amphitheater plays host to skilled fighting groups from throughout the region, including members of Valley of Ashes, the Barony of Hawkwood and Warriors of Ash. Additional entertainment comes in the form of interactive belly dancing from Banat Zenobia, while various musicians, artists, artisans, and food and beverage peddlers will also pepper the grounds. Consistent with previous events’ commitment to abolishing any type of hate, discrimination, and offensive behavior and imagery, Festival of Heroes is open to “all folk from all the lands, of all backgrounds and all persuasions.” Free to attend. facebook.com/CuriousFolkAVL. Photo by Donnie Rex