Smart Bets: Fierce Fest AVL

Touted as an “inclusive festival for feminists who play hard,” the inaugural Fierce Fest AVL takes root over the course of two nights at The Odditorium. Friday, Nov. 3, features comedy by Hilliary Beckner, Dana Williams, TT Smith and Liz Brooks, and music from Sweet Sound of Chaos, Gently With a Chainsaw, Indighost and Cloudgayzer at 8 p.m. Then, Party Foul Drag leads the way Saturday, Nov. 4, along with sets from Hospital Call, Brynn Estelle, Secret Bleeders, Mega X and GOWN at 7 p.m. Fierce Fest’s primary goal is to further the creative and social contributions of local boundary-pushing artists by paying each of the festival’s performers. After that monetary goal is met, 90 percent of proceeds will benefit such area activist nonprofits as Girls Rock Asheville, Our VOICE, Tranzmission and Firestorm Cafe. $10 suggested donation per night. ashevilleodditorium.com. Photo of Jenna Duval of Mega X by Rachel Lynn Craig